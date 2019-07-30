Honor set to release new smartphone in UK despite ongoing Huawei scrutiny

Honor is planning to release its latest handset in the UK next month despite ongoing scrutiny around its owner, Huawei.

The Honor 20 Pro’s launch in May came just a week after an executive order that effectively banned Huawei from trading with US companies without approval.

Although US President Donald Trump appears to have softened sanctions, the company remains under the spotlight over concerns about the security of its 5G equipment and alleged links to the Chinese government.

Last week, former culture secretary Jeremy Wright said the Government is “not yet in a position” to decide what involvement Huawei should have in the UK’s 5G network and is still seeking clarity on the implications of US action against it.

However, attention on the company shows little sign of affecting Huawei’s fortunes, as it revealed a 23.2% jump in sales to 401.3 billion yuan (£47.9 billion) in the first six months of the year compared with a year ago, with smartphone shipments up 24%.

Honor is a sub-brand of Huawei (Steve Parsons/PA)

“The Entity List ban has had some impact on our development, but the scope is controllable,” admitted Liang Hua, chairman of Huawei.

In another indication of easing over Huawei, Three and Sky Mobile recently said they would offer Huawei’s 5G smartphone to customers as part of the rollout of their new 5G mobile networks, making them the first UK mobile operators to do so.

Its Mate 20 X 5G device has previously has been left out of 5G launches of other networks – including EE, Vodafone and O2 – over wider concerns around the firm and its security.

Honor is a sub-brand of Huawei and aims its devices at millennial smartphone users.

The Honor 20 Pro is priced at £549.99, joining the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Lite which are already on sale.

“In today’s digital and hyper-connected world, a smartphone is the gateway to a world of endless possibilities,” said George Zhao, president of Honor.

“The Honor 20 Pro has reimagined the smartphone camera in ways that were not possible a decade ago, allowing professional photographers and enthusiasts to express their creativity and capture their life moments in ultra-clarity, low-lit environment and in beautiful detail.”

