Hong Kong to close schools amid virus surge

Hong Kong has reported 115 new coronavirus infections, the first time it has seen cases reach triple digits since August 2.

The government has also announced that classes at kindergarten, primary and secondary schools will be closed for the rest of the year in light of the worsening coronavirus situation in the city.

Of the 115 infections reported on Sunday, 24 were untraceable. Another 62 were linked to recent outbreaks in dance studios across the city, taking the total number of infections in that cluster to 479, health officials said.

Employees and recent guests at three restaurants in the city have also been ordered to undergo compulsory testing after multiple positive cases had been linked to the venues.

Hong Kong has reported 6,239 coronavirus infections since the pandemic began, with 109 deaths.

PA Media