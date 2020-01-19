Select time to preview
now
00:00 03:00  06:00  09:00  12:00 15:00  18:00  21:00  24:00
News World News

Sunday 19 January 2020

Hong Kong protesters call for boycott of Communist Party

Police gave permission for the rally – but not a march that was also planned.

Protests continue in Hong Kong (Ng Han Guan/AP)
Protests continue in Hong Kong (Ng Han Guan/AP)

By Associated Press reporters

Thousands of protesters have flocked to a Hong Kong park calling for electoral reforms and a boycott of the Chinese Communist Party.

Sporting their movement’s trademark black clothing and face masks, rally participants packed into Chater Garden, not far from the city’s Legislative Council building.

They held up signs that read “Free Hong Kong” and waved American and British flags.

ipanews_676a807a-f0a7-4f8f-ac02-cde6a02ed4ce_embedded249675631
Protests in Hong Kong (Ng Han Guan/AP)

A former British colony, Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997. While the framework of “one country, two systems” promises the territory greater democratic rights than are afforded to the mainland, protesters say their freedoms have been steadily eroding under Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Frictions between democracy-minded Hong Kong residents and the Communist Party-ruled central government in Beijing came to a head last June, when proposed extradition legislation sparked months of often violent mass demonstrations.

The bill – which would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China to stand trial – has since been withdrawn, but protests have continued for eight months around demands for voting rights and an independent inquiry into police conduct.

The Hong Kong police gave approval for Sunday’s rally, but not for a march that organisers are also planning.

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News