News World News

Monday 9 December 2019

Hong Kong protest arrests surges past 6,000, say police

Police said they have also fired 10,000 rubber baton rounds during the six months of protests and that 493 officers have been injured.

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators crammed into Hong Kong’s streets on Sunday (AP/Kiichiro Sato)
Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators crammed into Hong Kong’s streets on Sunday (AP/Kiichiro Sato)

By Associated Press Reporter

Hong Kong police say they have made 6,022 arrests and fired nearly 16,000 tear gas rounds during six months of anti-government protests.

The arrests included 11 people detained in raids over the weekend that netted a pistol and other weapons.

Police suspect the weapons were intended for use during a demonstration attended by hundreds of thousands of peaceful marchers on Sunday. Police also arrested 12 people on Monday suspected of preparing petrol bombs.

ipanews_6d7d7f03-30bd-4025-b1d0-b28eeaa3e3b8_embedded248898190
Pro-democracy protesters march into the night in central Hong Kong (AP/Dake Kang)

Police said they have also fired 10,000 rubber baton rounds during the six months of protests and that 493 officers have been injured.

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News