Hong Kong protest arrests surges past 6,000, say police

Hong Kong police say they have made 6,022 arrests and fired nearly 16,000 tear gas rounds during six months of anti-government protests.

The arrests included 11 people detained in raids over the weekend that netted a pistol and other weapons.

Police suspect the weapons were intended for use during a demonstration attended by hundreds of thousands of peaceful marchers on Sunday. Police also arrested 12 people on Monday suspected of preparing petrol bombs.

Pro-democracy protesters march into the night in central Hong Kong (AP/Dake Kang)

Police said they have also fired 10,000 rubber baton rounds during the six months of protests and that 493 officers have been injured.

