Hong Kong prepares to remember victims of 1989 Tiananmen crackdown

Pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong are preparing for a candlelight vigil commemorating the Tiananmen protests and remembering the victims of the crackdown.

The semi-autonomous territory is the only region under Beijing’s jurisdiction which has a significant public commemoration of the 1989 crackdown.

University students clean the Pillar of Shame statue, a memorial to those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, at the University of Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)

Hong Kong has a degree of freedom not seen on the mainland as a legacy of British rule.

The event beginning at 8pm Tuesday is expected to attract tens of thousands of participants.

At the University of Hong Kong, a dozen students laid bouquets at the Pillar Of Shame, a sculpture by Danish artist Jens Galschiot commemorating the crackdown’s victims.

Students place flowers in front of the Pillar Of Shame memorial (Kin Cheung/AP)

“Just because I wasn’t born then and never experienced the event, there’s no stopping me from reminding others like me of this and carrying on the collective memory,” said student Donald Chung, 18.

Press Association