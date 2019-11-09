Hong Kong politicians facing arrest amid ongoing protests
The MPs are facing legal action over their roles in allegedly obstructing the local assembly earlier in the year.
Seven Hong Kong pro-democracy politicians have either been detained or faced arrest on Saturday, with a police statement saying one of them had been charged.
The move was expected to escalate public fury during months of unrest.
Politicians told a news conference their colleagues are expected to be charged with obstructing the local assembly during a raucous meeting on May 11 over a now-shelved China extradition bill that sparked five months of protests.
All of those detained or arrested were expected to face court on Monday.
The weekend development comes after a student who fell from a parking garage when police fired tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters died on Friday, fuelling more outrage against authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
PA Media