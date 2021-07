Hong Kong police arrest former Apple Daily senior editor

Lam Man-chung has become the latest former Apple Daily executive arrested in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)

Hong Kong national security police on Wednesday arrested a former editor at the now-defunct Apple Daily pro-democracy newspaper, weeks after the paper was forced to close after authorities froze its assets.

Lam Man-chung, who was the executive editor-in-chief of Apple Daily, was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security, according to the South China Morning Post newspaper, which cited an unnamed source. He is the eighth person from the newspaper who has been arrested in recent weeks.

Police said that a 51-year-old former editor was arrested on Wednesday in relation to a similar case in June, but did not identify the person arrested.

Lam Man-chung, left, and Chan Pui-man, associate publisher of Apple Daily, at the newspaper's offices before it stopped publishing last month (Kin Cheung/AP)

Whatsapp Lam Man-chung, left, and Chan Pui-man, associate publisher of Apple Daily, at the newspaper's offices before it stopped publishing last month (Kin Cheung/AP)

In June, police raided the newspaper’s offices, taking away hard drives and laptops as evidence.

The arrests of top executives, editors and journalists at the paper, as well as the freezing of 2.3 million dollars (£1.69 million) worth of assets, led Apply Daily to cease its operations last month. It sold a million copies of its final edition.

Following months of anti-government protests in 2019, Beijing last year imposed a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong which critics say restricts the freedoms promised to the former British colony that are not found on mainland China.

More than 100 pro-democracy supporters have been arrested, and many others fled abroad.