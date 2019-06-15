Hong Kong leader suspends unpopular extradition bill indefinitely

Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam has said she will suspend a proposed extradition bill indefinitely.

Ms Lam said in a press conference that she took the decision in response to widespread public unhappiness over the measure, which would enable authorities to send some suspects to stand trial in mainland China.

Many in the former British colony worried that the move would further erode cherished legal protections and freedoms promised by Beijing when it took control in 1997.

A mass protest over the issue had been planned for Sunday.

Hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong residents took to the streets in demonstrations earlier this week. Protests turned violent on Wednesday, adding to pressure on Ms Lam to back down.

Ms Lam said the government would study the matter further.

She said: “After repeated internal deliberations over the last two days, I now announce that the government has decided to suspend the legislative amendment exercise.

“I want to stress that the government is adopting an open mind. We have no intention to set a deadline for this work.”

Ms Lam said she would “adopt a sincere and humble attitude in accepting criticism” over the government’s handling of the issue.

She had previously refused to withdraw the bill, and many protesters have demanded her resignation.

Clashes between police and protesters on Wednesday turned violent, leaving about 80 people injured – including 22 police officers.

Ms Lam, chosen by Beijing to be the highest-level local official, is caught between her Communist Party bosses and a public anxious to protect the liberties Hong Kong enjoys as a former British colony.

Protests died down late in the week, but by midnight on Friday there were still dozens of youths singing and keeping a vigil near the city’s government headquarters, where demonstrators had tussled with police who deployed tear gas, pepper spray, hoses and steel batons as thousands pushed through barricades.

Ms Lam declared that Wednesday’s violence was “rioting”, potentially raising severe legal penalties for those arrested for taking part.

In past cases of unrest, authorities have waited months or years before rounding up protest leaders.

In April, nine leaders of a 2014 pro-democracy protest movement known as the “Umbrella Revolution” were convicted on public nuisance and other charges.

Prior to Saturday’s announcement by Ms Lam, some members of the Executive Council, Hong Kong’s cabinet, said she should rethink plans to rush the legislation through.

A group of former senior government officials issued a public letter urging her not to force a confrontation by pushing ahead with the unpopular bill.

More than 1,000 people joined a peaceful “mothers’ protest” on Friday evening in a city centre garden.

Adding to tensions, the extradition bill has drawn criticism from British and American officials as well as human rights groups. This has prompted Beijing to warn against “interference” in its internal affairs.

