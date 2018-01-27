Hong Kong bans young pro-democracy hopeful from election

The Hong Kong government has barred a young pro-democracy activist from an upcoming election over her party’s political platform that it said violates electoral laws.

An official statement said the nomination of a female candidate, who was not identified, was ruled invalid.

Agnes Chow, a 21-year-old member of democracy activist Joshua Wong’s Demosisto party, confirmed it was her. We’ve just received official notice from the #HongKong government that our @chowtingagnes has been barred from standing in the upcoming LegCo by-election, on the grounds that advocating self-determination contradicts ‘One Country, Two Systems’. — Demosistō 香港眾志 (@demosisto) January 27, 2018 Ms Chow is the latest to fall victim to the Beijing-backed government’s tightening restrictions on opposition candidates, including a new wave of young activists who emerged from huge 2014 “Umbrella Movement” demonstrations against China’s plans to restrict elections for Hong Kong’s top leader.

She was planning to stand in a March by-election, but the government said the returning officer decided she could not be a candidate because of Demosisto’s platform, which advocates “self-determination” or independence for Hong Kong in violation of the city’s Basic Law constitution. Ms Chow intended to replace fellow Demosisto member Nathan Law, who was among six opposition politicians removed from office after the government won a legal battle over their swearing-in ceremonies.

Mr Wong was prevented from running because he was given a prison sentence in a case related to the 2014 protests, in which all three played prominent roles as student leaders. “If a person advocates or promotes self-determination or independence by any means, he or she cannot possibly uphold the Basic Law or fulfil his or her duties as a legislator,” the government said.

Ms Chow told reporters the disqualification was “political screening”. “Hong Kong is not even ruled by rule of law, it’s just ruled by the Beijing government,” Ms Chow said.

“The decision to disqualify my candidacy is no less than a declaration to the city that our political rights are handicapped.”

Press Association