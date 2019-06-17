News World News

Monday 17 June 2019

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong released from prison

Wong served a two-month sentence for contempt related to his involvement in the 2014 protests.

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, left, is accompanied by Nathan Law as they arrive at a makeshift memorial in Hong Kong to pay respects to a protester who fell to his death (Kin Cheung/AP)
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, left, is accompanied by Nathan Law as they arrive at a makeshift memorial in Hong Kong to pay respects to a protester who fell to his death (Kin Cheung/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Joshua Wong, a leading figure in Hong Kong’s 2014 Umbrella Movement demonstrations, has been released from prison.

Wong’s release from the Lai Chi Kok Correctional Facility on Monday came as student demonstrators and police faced off following a massive protest on Sunday.

Wong, 22, served a two-month sentence for contempt related to his involvement in the 2014 protests advocating a more democratic elections process in the former British colony.

ipanews_f18b49a9-c25f-4cc9-b388-15ed66e43c79_embedded243561110
Protesters gather into the night against an unpopular extradition bill (Kin Cheung/AP)

Wong’s sentence was reduced to two months from three because he was only a teenager when he was arrested in 2014.

The young activist won an appeal of a separate conviction and six-month sentence for unlawful assembly and released after spending more than two months in prison in that case.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News