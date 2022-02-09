| 5.5°C Dublin

Honda’s sales and profits drop amid rising costs and chip shortages

The Japanese car giant reported a profit for the three months to December of 192.9 billion yen (£1.1 billion)

Honda has said its profit dropped 32% in the last quarter amid rising material costs and a shortage of computer chips (Eugene Hoshiko/AP) Expand

Close

Honda has said its profit dropped 32% in the last quarter amid rising material costs and a shortage of computer chips (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Honda has said its profit dropped 32% in the last quarter amid rising material costs and a shortage of computer chips (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Honda has said its profit dropped 32% in the last quarter amid rising material costs and a shortage of computer chips (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

By Yuri Kageyama, Associated Press

Honda’s profit dropped 32% in the last quarter amid rising material costs and a shortage of computer chips.

The Japanese car giant reported a profit for the three months to December of 192.9 billion yen (£1.1 billion), down from 284 billion yen (£1.8 billion) the year before.

The Tokyo-based company said quarterly sales slipped 2% to 3.7 trillion yen (£23.6 billion).

Like the rest of the world’s car makers, Honda’s manufacturing has also been affected by delays due to coronavirus restrictions. Japan’s top car company, Toyota, reported a similar drop in profit.

Honda said it expects the challenges to persist.

Rising material costs are also a problem, but the company said cost-cutting efforts have allowed it to raise its profit projection.

It raised its full fiscal year profit forecast to 670 billion yen (£4.3 billion) from an earlier projection of 555 billion yen (£3.6 billion), an improvement from the 657 billion (£4.2 billion) profit earned in the previous fiscal year.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy