Dozens of public housing advocates are protesting outside the gutted Notre Dame in Paris to demand France’s poorest people be remembered.

Homeless people need a roof too, say protesters outside Notre Dame

It comes after donors pledged almost £1 billion to rebuild the cathedral and its destroyed roof.

Around 50 people from a French homeless association gathered Monday with placards reading “1 billion in 24 hours.”

Protesters in front of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris (Francisco Seco/AP)

They chanted slogans directed at Bernard Arnault, the chief executive of luxury group LVMH, who last week pledged 200 million euros (£173 million).

Some chanted: “Notre Dame needs a roof, we need a roof too.”

Paris police monitored the peaceful protest but didn’t intervene.

In addition to Arnault’s pledge, another billionaire, Francois Pinault, and his son pledged 100 million euros (£86.6 million) for the reconstruction effort from their company, which owns the Christie’s auction house and is the main shareholder for Gucci.

Press Association