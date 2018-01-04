Homeless 'hero' faces jail for stealing from bombing victims
Homeless "hero" Chris Parker has been locked up and lost £50,000 (€56,200) from well-wishers after admitting stealing from stricken victims of the Manchester Arena bombing.
The rough-sleeper (33) garnered global acclaim after claiming to have helped comfort dying and injured victims moments after Salman Abedi's suicide bombing killed 22 and left scores injured on May 22 last year. But horrific CCTV footage showed him leaning over the body of injured survivor Pauline Healey to steal her purse as her 14-year-old granddaughter lay dying.
Parker also snatched the mobile phone of a teenager.
At Manchester Crown Court he admitted two counts of theft and one count of fraud.
Judge David Hernandez remanded Parker in custody for sentence on January 30.
Irish Independent