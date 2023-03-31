Holy ‘cow’ – flattest star explosion ever seen in space leaves astronomers baffled

Fast Blue Optical Transient known colloquially among astronomers as “the cow”

Undated handout artist impression issued by the University of Sheffield of an explosion the size of our solar system which has baffled scientists. Photo: Philip Drury/University of Sheffield/PA

An explosion the size of our solar system has baffled scientists, as its shape – similar to that of an extremely flat disc – challenges everything they know about explosions in space.

Astronomers observed the explosion 180 million light years away, and they say it is much flatter than ever thought possible.

Explosions are usually expected to be spherical just like the stars themselves, but this one is the flattest ever seen.

The study reports that the explosion was an extremely rare Fast Blue Optical Transient (FBOT) – known colloquially among astronomers as “the cow”.

Only four others have ever been seen, and while scientists do not know how they occur, researchers suggest the new discovery has helped solve part of the puzzle.

According to the study, a potential explanation for how this explosion occurred is that the star itself may have been surrounded by a dense disk, or it may have been a failed supernova (the massive explosion at the end of the life of some stars).

How FBOT explosions occur is still a mystery, but it is hoped the observations, published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, will help answer some of the questions.

Dr Justyn Maund, lead author of the study from the University of Sheffield’s Department of Physics and Astronomy, said: “Very little is known about FBOT explosions – they just don’t behave like exploding stars should, they are too bright and they evolve too quickly.

“Put simply, they are weird, and this new observation makes them even weirder.

“Hopefully, this new finding will help us shed a bit more light on them – we never thought that explosions could be this aspherical.”