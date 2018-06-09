Holocaust survivor who tended to Anne Frank dies aged 95

The Holocaust Educational Trust said Ms Turgel dedicated her life to sharing her story of surviving the Jewish ghetto in Krakow, Poland and the German Nazi camps at Auschwitz, Buchenwald and Bergen-Belsen.

Ms Turgel meeting the Queen at a Buckingham Palace garden party (John Stilwell/PA)

It was in a hospital at Bergen-Belsen that Ms Turgel cared for Anne Frank as the teenager was dying of typhus.