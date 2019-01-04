Holidaymakers urged to avoid storm-hit parts of Thailand as five-metre high waves to hit

Holidaymakers have been advised to avoid areas of southern Thailand as a tropical storm made landfall in the south-east Asian country.

Tropical storm Pabuk is expected to bring five-metre high waves and winds up to 46mph, the Thai Met Office has warned.

Fishing boats are seen docked at a port as tropical storm Pabuk approaches the southern province of Pattani, Thailand, January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Britons make over one million trips to Thailand every year to visit popular islands such as Koh Phangnan, Koh Samui and Koh Tao.

Over the winter period visitor numbers increase as many head there to catch some winter sun.

The UK Foreign Office has advised British nationals against all but essential travel to provinces on the Thai-Malaysia border, including areas such as Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

These areas are expected to be hit with torrential downpours and strong winds, the Thai Met Office said.

Thai men push a fishing boat off the ocean to a safer location in Songkhla, Thailand in preparation for storm weather conditions on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/ Sumeth Panpetch)

Forecasters have also warned of possible flash flooding in certain areas caused by "forest runoffs" from the rain.

The storm made landfall at 5.45am GMT on Friday over Pak Phanang, a district of Nakhon Si Thammarat province in the south of the country.

Thai men push a fishing boat off the ocean to a safer location in Songkhla, Thailand in preparation for storm weather conditions on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Sumeth Panpetch)

