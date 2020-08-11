Holiday Inn owner to axe corporate jobs after slumping to half-year loss

Around 650 jobs are being axed worldwide at Holiday Inn owner Intercontinental Hotels Group after it revealed half-year losses following a ‘substantial’ hit from the coronavirus crisis (Mike Egerton/PA)

Around 650 jobs are being axed worldwide at Holiday Inn owner Intercontinental Hotels Group after it revealed half-year losses following a “substantial” hit from the coronavirus crisis.

The group confirmed it is cutting about 10% of its corporate-level workforce across global operations, but did not provide a regional breakdown.

The cuts, which were announced internally in July, come after a raft of job loss announcements by rivals across the sector, including a reported 250 head office roles under threat at Premier Inn owner Whitbread.

Details of the plans at Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) came as results showed it slumping to a pre-tax loss of 275 million US dollars (£210.5 million) for the six months to June 30 compared with pre-tax profits of 375 million US dollars (£287 million) a year earlier.

IHG chief executive Keith Barr said: “The impact of Covid-19 on our business has been substantial.

“The impact of this crisis on our industry cannot be under-estimated, but we are seeing some very early signs of improvement as restrictions ease and traveller confidence returns.”

IHG laid bare the impact of worldwide Covid-19 lockdowns and tumbling demand, with global revenue per available room plunging 52% in the first half – and by 75% in the three months to the end of June.

Its hotels worldwide were also just a quarter-full in the second quarter.

In the UK, its revenue per available room plummeted by 90% in the second quarter as its hotels were forced to close.

But the group – which also owns the eponymous hotels chain and brands including Crowne Plaza – said it saw “small but steady improvements” that had continued into July, with global hotel occupancy running at about 45% last month and the decline in revenue per available room improving to around 58%.

Shares lifted 5% on the signs of a turnaround.

“Whilst the near-term outlook remains uncertain and the time period for market recovery is unknown, we are well positioned with preferred brands in the largest markets and segments, a leading loyalty platform and one of the most resilient business models in the industry,” said Mr Barr.

IHG – which employs around 40,000 staff around the world – said it would not pay out an interim shareholder dividend due to the limited visibility of the pace and scale of market recovery.

The group still had 317 hotels, or 5% of its global estate, closed as at the end of July, including 3% in the Americas, 16% in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia – including the UK – and less than 1% in Greater China.

It said domestic travel and hotel demand was expected to be more resilient amid the crisis.

