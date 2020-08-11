Holiday Inn owner to axe corporate jobs after slumping to half-year loss

| 20.8°C Dublin
Around 650 jobs are being axed worldwide at Holiday Inn owner Intercontinental Hotels Group after it revealed half-year losses following a “substantial” hit from the coronavirus crisis.
The group confirmed it is cutting about 10% of its corporate-level workforce across global operations, but did not provide a regional breakdown.
The cuts, which were announced internally in July, come after a raft of job loss announcements by rivals across the sector, including a reported 250 head office roles under threat at Premier Inn owner Whitbread.
Details of the plans at Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) came as results showed it slumping to a pre-tax loss of 275 million US dollars (£210.5 million) for the six months to June 30 compared with pre-tax profits of 375 million US dollars (£287 million) a year earlier.
Today, we announced our half year results. While itâll take time for the world to rediscover travel, weâre doing all we can to support our guests, hotels, colleagues and communities, and we continue to provide true hospitality to everyone in our hotels around the world. pic.twitter.com/oHILOmK3Pa— IHG (@IHGCorporate) August 11, 2020
IHG chief executive Keith Barr said: “The impact of Covid-19 on our business has been substantial.
“The impact of this crisis on our industry cannot be under-estimated, but we are seeing some very early signs of improvement as restrictions ease and traveller confidence returns.”
IHG laid bare the impact of worldwide Covid-19 lockdowns and tumbling demand, with global revenue per available room plunging 52% in the first half – and by 75% in the three months to the end of June.
Its hotels worldwide were also just a quarter-full in the second quarter.
In the UK, its revenue per available room plummeted by 90% in the second quarter as its hotels were forced to close.
But the group – which also owns the eponymous hotels chain and brands including Crowne Plaza – said it saw “small but steady improvements” that had continued into July, with global hotel occupancy running at about 45% last month and the decline in revenue per available room improving to around 58%.
Shares lifted 5% on the signs of a turnaround.
“Whilst the near-term outlook remains uncertain and the time period for market recovery is unknown, we are well positioned with preferred brands in the largest markets and segments, a leading loyalty platform and one of the most resilient business models in the industry,” said Mr Barr.
IHG – which employs around 40,000 staff around the world – said it would not pay out an interim shareholder dividend due to the limited visibility of the pace and scale of market recovery.
The group still had 317 hotels, or 5% of its global estate, closed as at the end of July, including 3% in the Americas, 16% in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia – including the UK – and less than 1% in Greater China.
It said domestic travel and hotel demand was expected to be more resilient amid the crisis.
PA Media