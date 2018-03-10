“We cannot allow tax avoidance schemes like these to deprive the UK of vital revenue.”

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/hmrc-wins-fight-to-close-55m-directors-bonuses-tax-loophole-36690103.html

“We cannot allow tax avoidance schemes like these to deprive the UK of vital revenue.”

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/hmrc-wins-fight-to-close-55m-directors-bonuses-tax-loophole-36690103.html