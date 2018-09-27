H&M logistics hiccup still weighing on profit

Fashion retailer H&M Group reported a dip in profits for the third quarter on Thursday, as the fallout from a hiccup in its new logistics system continued to dampen sales in core markets.

Fashion retailer H&M Group reported a dip in profits for the third quarter on Thursday, as the fallout from a hiccup in its new logistics system continued to dampen sales in core markets.

Sales excluding VAT in the three months to the end of August rose 9% to 55.82 billion Swedish crowns (£4.82 billion).

But profit after financial items was down 20% at four billion crowns (£350 million).

This was largely due to a problem with the implementation of a new logistics system earlier in the year.

Although the issue was resolved, it put systems for crucial markets – namely the US, France, Italy and Belgium – offline.

The fallout is still being felt in the business, adding extraordinary costs of 400 million crowns during the period and weighing on sales in the affected regions. Overall sales in these countries dropped 8%.

But shares in the company ticked up as investors were reassured by a commitment to “sustainable” pricing, indicating H&M’s brands will not rely on extra promotional activity to shift stock.

“The most important aspect of our improvement work is to develop the assortment in line with customers’ increased expectations and to offer the best combination of fashion, quality and price in a sustainable way,” commented chief executive Karl-Johan Persson.

Shares rose more than 10% in early trading on Thursday.

During the period, the company also launched a new store, adding to its quickly-growing list of brands which include Monki, & Other Stories and Arket.

New brand Afound offers a range of brands including high-end designers Marc Jacobs and Marni alongside pieces from other H&M Group brands, all at discounted prices. The company said its launch had been “successful”.

Press Association