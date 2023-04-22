Hilary Clinton praises positive change in Northern Ireland since GFA but ‘a lot still needs to be done’

The Good Friday Agreement has utterly changed life in Northern Ireland for the better but a lot still needs to be done, according to former US Secretary of State Hilary Clinton.

In an exclusive interview with Ryan Tubridy on RTE One’s The Late Late Show on Friday night, the former First Lady and US presidential candidate said much has changed since her husband, former US President Bill Clinton, helped broker the peace deal 25 years ago.

“I got to see and play a very small role in how it changed from a violent, frightening place that stunted people’s lives and forced a lot of people to leave to be able to pursue their futures, to a place that is so much more open and welcoming. It’s exciting, ”she said.

But Ms Clinton, who is now the Chancellor at Queen’s University Belfast, said “there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.”

She said the sectarian murals that remain in parts of Belfast are a “series of reminders of how hard it is to get to peace, how brave people have to be to take risks for peace.”

“The Good Friday Agreement…was the beginning of the hard work,” she said.

“A lot of the animosity that existed has not disappeared but it has diminished enough so that people are living and working without the kind of fear they used to have.”

“However, there is a lot of deprivation that cuts across both communities. It’s not one community that’s free of economic insecurity, both communities are. The education systems are still separate,” she said, adding it’s only when they attend third-level college or university that students from both sides of the political/religious divide actually study together.

“So there is still a lot of work to be done.”

On a lighter note, she revealed she is a huge fan of the hit comedy series Derry Girls in which their daughter Chelsea made a cameo appearance.

“I thought the Derry Girls was so brilliant and I really appreciated the incredible story-telling that was both rooted in teenagers’ lives, but more than that, rooted in the peace process and what it meant to those teenagers.”



