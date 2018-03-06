High Court bid to force release of Brexit impact studies fails

Ministers have refused to release Whitehall studies relating to 58 sectors of the economy and a Treasury report comparing the possible costs of leaving the European Union with the potential benefits of new trade deals.

Green MEP Molly Scott Cato and the Good Law Project campaign group brought a challenge against Chancellor Philip Hammond and David Davis, Secretary of State for Exiting the EU, at the High Court in London on Tuesday.

Green MEP Molly Scott Cato (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Their lawyers argued the documents need to be released “urgently” due to Brexit timescales and therefore they should not have to go through the process of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.