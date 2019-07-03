News World News

Wednesday 3 July 2019

Helicopters retrieve seven bodies believed to be Himalayan climbers

Veteran British mountaineer Martin Moran was leading the expedition to climb Nanda Devi East.

(Indo Tibetan Border Police/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Seven bodies believed to be from a missing team of international climbers have been retrieved in helicopters from a notoriously dangerous Himalayan mountain in northern India, officials said.

Local civil administrator Vijay Jogdande said the bodies were taken to Pithoragarh in northern India’s Uttarakhand state in Indian Air Force helicopters.

He said the seven remain unidentified as their faces are damaged and no identifying papers were found.

Nanda Devi East (Maninder Kohli/Juniper Outdoor Pursuits Centre/AP)

Veteran British mountaineer Martin Moran was leading three other Britons, two Americans, an Australian and an Indian on an expedition to climb Nanda Devi East.

Mr Moran’s Scotland-based company said contact with the team was lost on May 26 after an avalanche.

An eighth body has not been found.

