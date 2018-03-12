News World News

Helicopter crashes in New York City’s East River

The red helicopter landed just north of Roosevelt Island.

By Associated Press Reporter

A helicopter has crashed in New York City’s East River.

The Eurocopter AS350 went down just after 7pm local time on Sunday in the waterway just north of Roosevelt Island and is “reportedly inverted in the water”, a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokeswoman said.

It was not immediately known how many people were aboard the aircraft at the time.

Video posted on Twitter shows a red helicopter land hard in the water and then tip over as its rotors slap at the water.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

No other information has been released.

