Helicopter crashes in New York City’s East River

The Eurocopter AS350 went down just after 7pm local time on Sunday in the waterway just north of Roosevelt Island and is “reportedly inverted in the water”, a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokeswoman said.

It was not immediately known how many people were aboard the aircraft at the time.

A Eurocopter AS350 went down in the East River near Roosevelt Island in #NYC at 7pm today. The helicopter reportedly is inverted in the water. Local authorities will confirm the number of people on board, their names and conditions. The #FAA is investigating. — The FAA (@FAANews) March 11, 2018

Video posted on Twitter shows a red helicopter land hard in the water and then tip over as its rotors slap at the water.