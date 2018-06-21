News World News

Thursday 21 June 2018

Heineken secures stake in craft brewer Beavertown

The size of the Dutch beer giant’s stake has not been disclosed.

Heineken is tapping into the popularity of craft beer (Nigel French/PA)
Heineken is tapping into the popularity of craft beer (Nigel French/PA)

By Ravender Sembhy, Press Association City Editor

Heineken has snapped up a stake in London-based craft brewer Beavertown for £40 million, cash that will help build a new brewery.

Dubbed Beaverworld, the new facility will create 150 new jobs and have enough capacity to get the firm’s beer on to “every street corner in the UK and beyond”.

The size of the Dutch beer giant’s stake has not been disclosed but founder Logan Plant said it was a “minority deal” and he will stay in “full control”.

Mr Plant, who will remain chief executive of Beavertown, added: “We spoke to many parties and groups throughout this last seven months. Crowdfunding, private equity and brewers.

“Crowdfunding for a £40 million project wasn’t a realistic option. Private equity would have created too much external pressure to hit the return on investment in a short period of time.”

Beavertown is behind beers such as Neck Oil, Gamma Ray and Lupuloid.

Heineken’s move is the latest in a string of acquisitions by drinks giants to tap into the popularity of craft beer.

Last year, in a bid to broaden its foothold in the craft market, Carlsberg snapped up Hackney’s London Fields Brewery.

AB InBev bought Camden Town Brewery in 2015.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News