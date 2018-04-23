Hedge fund hikes stake in Carpetright ahead of vote on store closures

Meditor upped its stake in Carpetright from 16.5% to 29.99% on Monday, just shy of the threshold at which it would have to make a formal takeover bid for the retailer.

Hedge fund Meditor agreed to support Carpetright in March when it made a £12.5 million loan to the company in exchange for new shares.

Meanwhile, another major shareholder, Franklin Templeton, reduced its holding from 16% to 1.7%.

On Thursday, Carpetright’s landlords and creditors will vote on a rescue deal that could lead to the closure of 81 stores and the loss of around 300 jobs.

Under its Company Voluntary Agreement (CVA) – which is a form of insolvency aimed at protecting a business from going bust by cutting its costs – Carpetright will also be able to cut rents on a further 113 stores.