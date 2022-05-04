Hecklers interrupt Israel Prime Minister’s Memorial Day speech on unity

Israelis observe two minutes of silence as air raid sirens sound to mark Israel’s annual Memorial Day for fallen soldiers at the Armoured Corps memorial site, in Latrun, Israel, on Wednesday May 4 2022 (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Hecklers interrupted Israel’s Prime Minister for several minutes during a Memorial Day address in which he called for unity, laying bare the country’s internal divisions even as it mourns its dead.

At least two people shouted “swindler” and “shame” as Naftali Bennett cast ongoing friction among Jews as an existential threat to the country on Wednesday.

At one point, Mr Bennett, whose family has received death threats in recent weeks, put his hand over his heart as he looked out over the crowd at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem.

“Bereaved families are holy. You are allowed to shout, you are allowed to mourn,” he said as the yelling and screaming continued for several minutes. “I hear the pain.”

It was not clear who the hecklers were.

Israelis stand still to observe two minutes of silence (Oded Balilty/AP)

Israelis stand still to observe two minutes of silence (Oded Balilty/AP)

Mr Bennett has faced vicious criticism from erstwhile allies on Israel’s nationalist right for forming a coalition government with left-wing parties and an Arab faction last year following a series of gridlocked elections.

It was a sharp display of bitterness on a day and in a setting that are among Israel’s most solemn.

A few hours earlier, sirens wailing for two minutes called the country to a halt.

People stopped and stood, heads bowed, in honour of more than 24,000 people lost in the nation’s conflicts.

In addition to the soldiers killed, Memorial Day honorus more than 3,000 people killed in militant attacks.

Typically, bereaved families visit cemeteries and attend memorial ceremonies, as television and radio shift programming to somber music, broadcasts of memorial services and documentaries about slain soldiers.

At sunset, the occasion turns festive as Israelis celebrate Independence Day with military flyovers and parties.

Mr Bennett’s unity theme was familiar and personal.

Mikhail and Carmela Shalom visit the grave of his father, Ben Zion Shalom, during Memorial Day for fallen soldiers at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

Mikhail and Carmela Shalom visit the grave of his father, Ben Zion Shalom, during Memorial Day for fallen soldiers at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

Last week, as Israel remembered the six million Jews killed during the Holocaust, Mr Bennett pleaded for Israelis to refrain from fighting one another even at a time of great division in the fragile government he leads.

In recent days, his family has received two separate death threats in packages that included live ammunition, demanding he resign.

Mr Bennett said national unity is Israel’s “duty” to the fallen.

“Brothers and sisters, if we are not together, we will not be at all. We have no existence as conflicting tribes, rather, only as a varied and united nation,” he said.

Israel has fought several wars with neighbouring Arab countries, battled two Palestinian uprisings and endured scores of deadly militant attacks since its establishment in 1948.