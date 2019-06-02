Heathrow tops list of biggest business rate bill payers

Retailers, airports and power stations have topped the list for having the biggest business rates bill in the UK this year, new research reveals.

The 50 largest rate paying sites in England and Wales will hand over £705 million in 2019, up 0.4% on a year ago, despite the actual tax rate rising 2.4% in line with inflation, according to data collated by business rates specialists Altus Group.

Topping the list is London’s Heathrow airport, with a rates bill of £117.96 million – although this was down from £122.15 million a year earlier, meaning the £4 million cut was the biggest reduction by value of any business premise in the country.

Top ten business rates payers in England and Wales

Other sites around Heathrow that made the top 50 list also include British Airways’ Terminal 5 building, BA’s world cargo terminal and the airline’s engineering base with bills of £13.8 million, £22.4 million and £13.1 million.

Manchester, Gatwick and Stansted airports also feature in the list.

Business rates are paid by all commercial premises, raising the Treasury around £40 billion a year.

But in recent years businesses – particularly high street retailers – have been calling on the Government to overhaul the system, saying it benefits online operations who typically pay lower rates bills due to not having stores in towns and cities.

The latest figures could add pressure on ministers to act, particularly following a year of bloodbaths on the high street that has seen Debenhams, LK Bennett, HMV and House of Fraser – among others – all going bust in the last 12 months.

Department store Selfridges has the highest business rates bill for any UK retailer

Several restaurant chains have also gone under or been forced into cutting rents through CVAs, including Jamie’s Italian, Prezzo, Giraffe and Byron Burgers, with most blaming high business rate bills for contributing to their woes.

Selfridges’ London department store tops the list of retailers with the highest rates bill, hitting £17.4 million this year, followed by Harrods, which will pay £17 million.

John Lewis’s Oxford Street store in London also makes the top 50, with a rates bill of £10.4 million.

Online giant Amazon also sneaks into the list for its London head office, which has a rates bill of £7.2 million for its 15 storey, 600,000 sq ft offices.

Elsewhere, huge factories and power stations enter the list, including EDF’s Sizewell B Power Station, Sellafield and Drax Power Station.

Former nuclear energy site Sellafield is the most expensive power station, with a bill of £26.6 million – although this was down on the £27.6 million paid a year earlier.

The Government could also miss out on £11.9 million due in rates from British Steel for its site in Scunthorpe, Lincs. Last month the business went bust and is now under the control of the Government’s insolvency service, with ministers keen to find a buyer.

TOP 50 BUSINESS RATEPAYERS IN ENGLAND & WALES

RATES PAYABLE 2019/20 (source Altus Group)

HEATHROW AIRPORT LTD, HEATHROW AIRPORT, HOUNSLOW

£117,955,934

GATWICK AIRPORT LTD, GATWICK AIRPORT, GATWICK, WEST SUSSEX

£30,441,600

SELLAFIELD LIMITED, SELLAFIELD WORKS, SELLAFIELD, SEASCALE, CUMBRIA

£26,632,658

SIZEWELL B POWER STATION, SIZEWELL, LEISTON, SUFFOLK

£24,002,156

BA ENGINEERING BASE, NO 1 MAINTENANCE AREA, HEATHROW AIRPORT

£22,421,960

HEYSHAM 2 POWER STATION, MORECAMBE, LANCS

£19,474,560

SELFRIDGES, OXFORD STREET, LONDON

£17,407,280

HARRODS, BROMPTON ROAD, LONDON

£17,066,680

VODAFONE FIBRE OPTIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK IN ENGLAND & WALES

£15,266,160

THE CHANNEL TUNNEL (WITHIN THE UK), SHAKESPEARE CLIFF, DOVER

£14,112,000

MANCHESTER AIRPORT, MANCHESTER

£13,910,400

BRITISH AIRWAYS, TERMINAL 5, HEATHROW AIRPORT

£13,807,400

HSBC, CANADA SQUARE, LONDON

£13,749,760

BA WORLD CARGO TERMINAL, HEATHROW AIRPORT

£13,133,581

BBC, BROADCASTING HOUSE, PORTLAND PLACE, LONDON

£12,953,280

BAA STANSTED AIRPORT, STANSTED AIRPORT, STANSTED, ESSEX

£12,136,320

JP MORGAN, BANK STREET, LONDON

£12,114,880

PORT OF FELIXSTOWE, THE DOCK, FELIXSTOWE DOCKS, FELIXSTOWE, SUFFOLK

£11,934,720

HOME OFFICE, MARSHAM STREET, LONDON

£11,894,800

BRITISH STEEL, BRIGG ROAD, SCUNTHORPE, LINCS

£11,663,079

ESSO REFINERY, MARSH LANE, FAWLEY, SOUTHAMPTON

£11,168,640

FRANCIS CRICK INSTITUTE, MIDLAND ROAD, LONDON

£10,742,000

UBS, BROADGATE, LONDON

£10,611,740

DRAX POWER STATION, SELBY, NORTH YORKSHIRE

£10,546,802

ST PANCRAS INTERNATIONAL STATION, PANCRAS ROAD, LONDON

£10,480,000

GOLMAN SACHS, FLEET STREET, LONDON

£10,447,750

HINKLEY POINT B POWER STATION, HINKLEY POINT, STOGURSEY, SOMERSET

£10,442,880

JOHN LEWIS, OXFORD STREET, LONDON

£10,432,840

CREDIT SUISSE, CABOT SQUARE, LONDON

£10,176,080

CITIBANK, CANADA SQUARE, LONDON

£10,092,240

GOOGLE, PANCRAS SQUARE, LONDON

£9,400,560

THE UNIVERSITY OF MANCHESTER, OXFORD ROAD, MANCHESTER

£9,318,960

ROYAL LONDON HOSPITAL, WHITECHAPEL ROAD, LONDON

£9,159,520

HARTLEPOOL POWER STATION, TEES ROAD, HARTLEPOOL, CLEVELAND

£9,157,680

BARCLAYS BANK, CHURCHILL PLACE, CANARY WHARF, LONDON

£9,123,832

PORT TALBOT STEELWORKS, PORT TALBOT

£9,081,440

THE SECURIY SERVICE, MILLBANK, LONDON

£9,065,200

THE BRITISH LIBRARY, EUSTON ROAD, LONDON*

£8,850,360

NATIONAL GRID, GRAINLNG, ISLE OF GRAIN, ROCHESTER, KENT

£8,779,680

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE, WHITEHALL, LONDON

£8,666,960

PEMBROKE POWER STATION, PWLLCROCHAN, PEMBROKE

£8,651,040

HEYSHAM 1 POWER STATION, MORECAMBE, LANCS

£8,426,880

BEAUFORT INTERNATIONAL, MORE LONDON RIVERSIDE, LONDON

£7,791,880

JAGUAR LAND ROVER LTD, LODE LANE, SOLIHULL, WEST MIDLANDS

£7,706,160

KPMG, CANADA SQUARE, LONDON

£7,629,440

ALLEN & OVERY, BISHOPS SQUARE, BRUSHFIELD STREET, LONDON

£7,598,000

PWC, EMBANKMENT PLACE, LONDON

£7,529,880

METROPOLITAN POLICE, EMPRESS STATE BUILDING, LILLIE ROAD, LONDON

£7,461,760

LINKLATERS, SILK STREET, LONDON

£7,226,140

AMAZON, PRINCIPAL PLACE, WORSHIP STREET, LONDON

£7,157,840

*registered charity, eligible for 80% mandatory relief

