Heather Locklear held on suspicion of attacking police officer and paramedic

Ventura County Sheriff’s Captain Garo Kuredjian says Locklear was released from jail on Monday after posting 20,000 dollars (£15,095) bail.

He said deputies were called to her southern California home after a domestic dispute call at about 11pm on Sunday. He claims Locklear kicked one deputy and then kicked a paramedic who came to evaluate her.

The 56-year-old was taken to a hospital and then to jail, where she was booked on two battery counts.