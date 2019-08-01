News World News

Thursday 1 August 2019

Heat wave reaches Greenland amid threat to island’s ice sheet

Rising temperatures are expected to cause massive loss of ice in the Arctic.

An aerial view of melt water lakes on the edge of an ice cap in Nunatarssuk, Greenland (Keith Virgo/AP)
By David Rising, Associated Press

The heat wave that smashed high temperature records in five European countries a week ago is now over Greenland, accelerating the melting of the island’s ice sheet and causing massive ice loss in the Arctic.

Greenland, the world’s largest island, is a semi-autonomous Danish territory between the Atlantic and Arctic oceans that has 82% of its surface covered in ice.

The area of the Greenland ice sheet that is showing indications of melt has been growing daily, and hit a record 56.5% for this year on Wednesday.

The Kangersuneq glacial ice fields in Kapissisillit, Greenland seen in June (Keith Virgo/AP)

That is according to Ruth Mottram, a climate scientist with the Danish Meteorological Institute.

She said the ice melt area is expected to expand and peak on Thursday before cooler temperatures slow the pace.

