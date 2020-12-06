Health officials warn Americans not to let their guard down

Top health officials in the US have warned Americans that with a Covid-19 vaccine perhaps just days away, and with most of California heading into another lockdown because of a surging outbreak, this is no time to let their guard down.

Dr Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response co-ordinator, said on NBC’s Meet The Press: “The vaccine’s critical.

“But it’s not going to save us from this current surge. Only we can save us from this current surge.”

People drop their test kits in at a Covid-19 testing site in North Hollywood, Los Angeles (Richard Vogel/AP)

Whatsapp People drop their test kits in at a Covid-19 testing site in North Hollywood, Los Angeles (Richard Vogel/AP)

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel is scheduled to take up a request on Thursday to authorise emergency use of Pfizer’s vaccine.

Vaccinations could begin just days later, though initial supplies will be rationed, and shots are not expected to become widely available until the spring.

With the US facing what could be a catastrophic winter, top government officials warned Americans anew to wear masks, practice social distancing and follow other basic measures — precautions that President Donald Trump and members of the administration have often disdained.

“I hear community members parroting back those situations — parroting back that masks don’t work, parroting back that we should work towards herd immunity, parroting back that gatherings don’t result in super-spreading events,” Dr Birx said.

“And I think our job is to constantly say those are myths, they are wrong and you can see the evidence base.”

A woman swabs a child's cheek for Covid-19 at a testing site in North Hollywood (Richard Vogel/AP)

Whatsapp A woman swabs a child’s cheek for Covid-19 at a testing site in North Hollywood (Richard Vogel/AP)

The virus is blamed for more than 280,000 deaths and more than 14.6 million confirmed infections in the US. New cases per day have rocketed to an all-time high of more than 190,000 on average.

Deaths per day have surged to an average of more than 2,160, a level last seen during April, when the outbreak was centred around New York. The number of Americans now in hospital with the coronavirus topped 100,000 for the first time over the past few days.

In California, the first place to enact a state-wide lockdown last spring, new stay-at-home orders were set to take effect on Sunday night in Southern California, much of the San Francisco Bay area and other areas.

Governor Gavin Newsom said he hoped the new lockdown order was the last one he had to issue, declaring the vaccine offered “light at the end of the tunnel”.

Once vaccines were offered widely, they could offer long-lasting protection against Covid-19, the head of the US vaccine development effort said.

There is light at the end of the tunnel. A vaccine is coming. We can do this. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 5, 2020

Dr Moncef Slaoui told CNN’s State Of The Union that only time would tell for certain but that the vaccine’s effectiveness could last for “many, many years”, with older people and others who were more vulnerable requiring a booster every three to five years.

He said that one of the hallmarks of immune systems was memory, so the body’s response to the coronavirus would be much faster once vaccinated.

But Dr Slaoui said it was not known whether vaccinated people could spread the virus to others even if protected themselves. He said there might be an initial indication on that sometime in February or March.

Dr Slaoui stressed that the continuing unknowns made it important for people to remain cautious and take safeguards to protect themselves and others against Covid-19.

He said that once 70% to 80% of the population was vaccinated, “the virus will go down”.

