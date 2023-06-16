Hazel dormice reintroduced into Derbyshire woodland

Twiglet the dormouse was one of 38 of the rare hazel species reintroduced into the woodland at Calke Abbey on June 14 (James Beck/National Trust/PA)

By Danny Halpin, PA Environment Correspondent

A group of 38 hazel dormice are being reintroduced into a Derbyshire woodland as conservationists hope to turn around the decline of the species.

