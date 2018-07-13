Recruitment firm Hays has said that profit is expected to come in slightly ahead of expectations after the firm booked a solid fourth quarter performance.

Hays profits to come in ahead of forecasts

The group said that full-year operating profit is set to be “marginally” ahead of consensus, which is currently £240.9 million.

It came as Hays posted overall net fee growth of 14% in the final quarter of the year to June 30, and 15% on a like-for-like basis.

Its permanent recruitment segment, which accounted for 43% of the group’s quarterly net fees, saw 20% like-for-like fee growth.

Shares were up over 5% in morning trade at 201p.

However, the UK and Ireland saw like-for-like net fee growth of just 5%, the lowest overall growth of all its regions.

In Australia & New Zealand, Germany, and the rest of the world like-for-like growth was higher at 14%, 16%, and 23% respectively.

Brexit uncertainty has dragged on recruitment in the UK as many firms put hiring decisions on hold until a clearer picture of trade relations emerge.

Boss Alistair Cox cited “continuing economic uncertainties” in the UK business.

He added: “We have ended our financial year with another record quarterly net fee performance, excellent cash generation, and expect full-year operating profit to be marginally ahead of current market expectations.”

Temporary recruitment – accounting for 57% of quarterly fees – recorded 11% like-for-like net fee growth.

