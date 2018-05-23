Hawaii volcano produces blue flames from methane

Nighttime photos released by the US Geological Survey show the flames spouting from road cracks in the Leilani Estates neighbourhood where the volcano has been sending up lava through vents in the ground.

Scientists say the methane can seep through cracks several feet away from the lava.

Buried and burning vegetation produces methane, ignited in road cracks to produce a blue flame [Kīlauea Volcano’s Lower East Rift Zone]. https://t.co/qm9m5nRLb1 pic.twitter.com/20ceuLcFme

The volcano produces methane when hot lava buries and burns plants and trees.

Kilauea began erupting lava in a residential neighbourhood on May 3.

The methane can also explode when heated.

It has since opened more than 20 vents releasing lava, sulphur dioxide and steam.

The eruption has destroyed 50 buildings, including about two dozen homes. One person was seriously injured after being hit by a flying piece of lava.