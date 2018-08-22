News World News

Hawaii residents brace themselves as hurricane approaches

Experts warned that the Category 4 event is still extremely dangerous.

Hurricane Lane south of Hawaii (NOAA/P)
By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher

A hurricane heading towards Hawaii has been downgraded to a Category 4 event, with some weakening of the storm forecast over the next two days.

The US National Weather Service said the hurricane’s maximum sustained winds are near 155mph, with higher gusts.

Sandbags are set up at the west end of the Sheraton Waikiki hotel in Honolulu (AP)

The service warned that the hurricane is still forecast to be extremely dangerous as it gets closer to the islands.

