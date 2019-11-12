Sixty-six people have been made redundant after a haulage company went into administration.

Haulage firm goes into administration with loss of 66 jobs

Corporate Road Solutions 24:7 Limited, based in Bathgate, West Lothian, had been facing difficulties amid “increasingly challenging market conditions and cost pressures” in recent years.

Administrators KPMG were called in on Monday to the firm, which specialised in the transport of goods for large supermarkets and smaller Scottish businesses, mainly across the UK.

It has not proved possible to continue trading in light of significant liabilities and cashflow difficulties Blair Nimmo, KPMG

The company stopped trading immediately and 66 people have been made redundant while four staff members have been retained to help the joint administrators.

Blair Nimmo, joint administrator and KPMG’s UK head of restructuring, said: “Haulage remains a challenging sector and, despite the tireless efforts of the director, unfortunately, Corporate Road Solutions 24:7 Limited has now entered into administration.

“It has not proved possible to continue trading in light of significant liabilities and cashflow difficulties.

“This has, in turn, resulted in the redundancies which have been announced and the closure of operations.

“Our attention is focused on supporting the impacted customers and employees. We will be working with all affected employees and the relevant government agencies, including the Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE) team at Skills Development Scotland, to ensure a full range of support is available.

“Impacted customers and parties with an interest in the business and/or assets should contact the joint administrators as soon as possible.”

PA Media