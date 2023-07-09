Harry Styles hit in face with object during Vienna show

Home > World News Harry Styles hit in face with object during Vienna showHarry StylesNaomi ClarkeToday at 21:03Harry Styles was hit in the face by a thrown object as he performed on stage in Vienna. Latest World NewsHarry Styles hit in face with object during Vienna showNew mother writes children’s book for daughter to connect to Pakistani rootsUkraine's Zelensky brings home Azovstal commanders from TurkeySolicitor creates his dream music festival in the Irish midlandsRussian jets accused of ‘harassing’ US dronesTop BBC presenter taken off air ‘after paying teen €40,000 for explicit pictures’Cyclist completes 960-mile ride to remember friends who died from MNDRacist who killed 23 in Walmart shooting gets 90 life sentences‘Unhinged’ Trump White House meeting is now focus of probe into attempt to overturn 2020 election Baby among injured in fatal crash outside London school on last day of termShow more Top StoriesIrish News‘Sick to our stomach’: Family of murdered teen disgusted to see child killer back on streetsVideosMoment climate protester disrupts politician's wedding by dumping orange confetti over newlywedsIrish NewsLured by ‘love’ – How gangs of men are able to prey on young girls in State careIrish NewsTwo men hailed as heroes after rescuing swimmer off Co Waterford coast Latest NewsMoreHurling‘The hurt will be at the back of our minds’ – TJ Reid gearing up for final rematch with Limerick21:40World NewsHarry Styles hit in face with object during Vienna show21:03RugbyWill Slattery: Tragedy, triumph and now a World Cup final – special Ireland U-20 squad continue to inspire20:44Irish NewsPrivate Seán Rooney remembered on National Day of Commemoration 20:34Hurling‘Didn’t seem to get a huge amount from the referee today’ – Clare boss Brian Lohan’s view on semi-final loss20:22Celebrity NewsRory Bremner on portraying Chris Tarrant in Quiz: ‘I was just ready for a challenge’20:20CyclingMichael Woods reaches new heights with ‘special’ Tour stage win as Pogacar claws back time20:14Other SportsImpressive Max Verstappen enjoys sixth win in a row as Mercedes already look to next year 20:07Celebrity NewsTowie star Ferne McCann welcomes first child with partner Lorri Haines20:05Irish NewsMan rushed to hospital after suspected shooting in Tallaght19:51