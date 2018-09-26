Hapless helpers recall own rescue by British divers during Thai cave drama

A man who was among four hapless would-be helpers who needed rescuing during the bid to reach a youth football team trapped in a cave in Thailand has said he would like to thank the British divers who saved them.

Surapin Chaichompoo, president of the Thai Well Water Association, told how he and three employees spent two days draining water from the cave in an attempt to help the rescue, took a nap and found themselves trapped inside with the water rising.

He said that on their third day, two British divers searching for the 12 boys stumbled upon them and improvised a rescue.

Mr Surapin said he was unable to contact them afterwards but would still like to thank them.

Several British divers were involved in the boys’ rescue in July, including Rick Stanton, from Coventry, and John Volanthen, from Bristol, who were the first to reach the stranded group in the Luang Nang Non Cave.

Press Association