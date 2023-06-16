Hans Zimmer proposes to his partner during London performance

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Hans Zimmer has proposed to his partner Dina De Luca on stage in London, telling the audience: “This is the woman I love, apparently she loves me.”