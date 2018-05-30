Hamas says ceasefire reached with Israel, although claim is denied

Khalil al-Haya, a senior Hamas official, said that Egyptian mediators intervened "after the resistance succeeded in warding off the aggression".

The Israeli military struck dozens of militant sites in Gaza overnight as rocket fire continued toward southern Israeli communities into early Wednesday morning.

However Israeli Cabinet minister Naftali Bennett told Israel's Army Radio no agreement has been reached yet.

The border area has been tense in recent weeks as Palestinians have held mass protests aimed at lifting an Israeli-Egyptian blockade imposed after Hamas seized power in 2007.

Mr al-Haya said militant groups in Gaza will commit to the ceasefire as long as Israel does.