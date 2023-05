People huddle in a corner as police patrol the streets after gang members tried to attack a police station, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti in recent days. Photo: REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol. — © REUTERS

More than 115,600 children in Haiti are expected to suffer severe wasting from malnutrition this year, the United Nations children's agency UNICEF said on Thursday, as an escalation of armed violence worsens food insecurity and a cholera outbreak.