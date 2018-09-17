H and M Group’s sales hotted up over the summer, rising 9% as the company pushed ahead with restructuring efforts.

H and M surprises with soaring sales after the summer

The fashion firm’s sales excluding VAT hit 64.8 billion Swedish Krona (£5.5 billion) in the three months to the end of August, outstripping expectations.

The company, which also owns brands including Monki and Arket, said its transformation measures had helped to boost sales growth and increase its market share in several regions.

But costs of the transition to new logistics systems continued to weigh on growth in some key markets such as the US, France, Italy and Belgium.

Major markets were impacted earlier this year when the rollout of new systems resulted in some connection interruptions.

The retailer also reported in June that profits were lower due to problems shifting high stock levels, which led to high discounting.

But the group remained confident in its new supply chain on Monday, saying it will “enable a faster and more efficient supply chain as well as a continued integration of store and online”.

Shares in H and M Group jumped 11.3% in early trading on Monday.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said the third quarter update was “surprisingly upbeat”.

He added that “while restructuring costs have continued to act as a drag the end results do appear to be resulting in a much more efficient inventory process”.

