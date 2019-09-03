Gymnast Simone Biles reveals heartache after brother charged with shooting

Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles has said she is struggling with the arrest of her brother, after he was charged over a shooting that left three people dead.

She said in a tweet on Monday that her heart aches for everyone involved in the incident at a New Year’s Eve party in Cleveland, especially the victims and their families.

Authorities in Ohio say 24-year-old Tevin Biles-Thomas was arrested in Georgia last week after being indicted on murder, manslaughter and other charges over the shooting.

An apartment building, located above a pizzeria which was the scene of the shooting in Cleveland (AP)

Police in Cleveland say the shooting happened just before the end of 2018 when a group of men arrived uninvited at a party.

Three men were killed and two others were wounded after gunfire broke out during a fight.

Biles-Thomas is scheduled for arraignment in Cleveland on September 13.

PA Media