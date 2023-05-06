Gyles Brandreth reveals Dame Emma Thompson came to the aid of a coronation guest
By Naomi Clarke and Kerri-Ann Roper, PA Reporters
Gyles Brandreth has revealed Dame Emma Thompson came to the aid of a fellow coronation guest when they began having a “coughing fit” during the ceremony.
Latest World News
Gyles Brandreth reveals Dame Emma Thompson came to the aid of a coronation guest
‘Don’t worry, I found my seat,’ says Katy Perry after viral moment at coronation
Mightier than the sword: Who is Penny Mordaunt, the surprise star for coronation of Britain’s King Charles?
From Katy Perry to Joanna Lumley: All of the best (and worst) looks at Britain’s King Charles coronation
Katy Perry stumbles while departing King and Queen’s coronation service
Britain’s King Charles takes the crown as President Higgins, Taoiseach and Prince Harry among those in attendance
LATEST | Sudan paramilitary RSF to attend Jeddah talks with armed forces
King Charles III coronation: Police ‘threaten to arrest anti-monarchy protesters for shouting about Prince Andrew’
Emma Thompson, Ant and Dec and Katy Perry attend King’s coronation service
US Marine who choked Jordan Neely to death on New York subway identified
Top Stories
Louise McSharry: Periods are not a secret. I bleed every month and I won’t – and can’t – pretend that I don’t
Joe Brolly: The bulls**t that has flooded America is taking hold here – we must resist it at all costs
Notorious killer ‘exposed himself’ to female member of Mountjoy Prison staff
Kerry restaurant with ‘impeccable reputation’ fined for breaching employment law
Latest NewsMore
Injury-ravaged Munster hold off Glasgow to set up blockbuster URC semi-final with Leinster
Gyles Brandreth reveals Dame Emma Thompson came to the aid of a coronation guest
Leinster Player Ratings as Blues march towards semi-finals
Cork snatch dramatic Munster draw in Páirc Uí Chaoimh after six-goal Tipperary thriller
Watch: ‘We have freedom of speech’ – Jurgen Klopp defends Liverpool fans who booed ‘God Save The King’
Joe Brolly: The bulls**t that has flooded America is taking hold here – we must resist it at all costs
Kildare beat Down to set up All-Ireland U-20 final clash with Sligo
‘They threw the kitchen sink at it’ – Dublin hurling manager Micheál Donoghue hails players in Wexford win
Conor Whelan hat-trick sets the tone as Galway thrash Westmeath
Mo Salah goal sinks Brentford as Liverpool make it six wins in a row