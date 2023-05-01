Gwyneth Paltrow will not recover lawyers’ fees from ski collision lawsuit, judge rules

Gwyneth Paltrow in court in Utah last month — © via REUTERS

Gwyneth Paltrow will not recover any attorney fees from her high-profile ski collision lawsuit, a US judge has ruled.

Last month, the Oscar-winning actress won the civil lawsuit, brought by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson over the 2016 incident.

Mr Sanderson had claimed that Ms Paltrow skied into him at the Deer Valley resort in Utah, leaving him with several broken ribs and head injuries.

But following a two-week trial in Park City, Utah, Ms Paltrow was cleared of all fault by a jury and awarded damages of $1 – the amount for which she had counterclaimed.

Jurors voted unanimously to find Mr Sanderson “100pc at fault” for the collision, which had left Ms Paltrow sore and unable to continue skiing for the day.

In the final judgment, obtained by the PA news agency, judge Kent Holmberg noted that Ms Paltrow should receive the dollar, but no further costs.

“The parties have stipulated that Ms Paltrow will agree not to seek recovery of her attorneys’ fees and costs, and Plaintiff agrees not to appeal the verdict or file any post-verdict motions,” the judgment read.

Shortly following the verdict, the actress said she was “pleased with the outcome” of the trial.

In a statement posted to her Instagram story she said she felt that “acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity”, and thanked jurors for their “thoughtfulness” in handling the case.

Jurors had heard a wide range of evidence from both Ms Paltrow and Mr Sanderson and their families, as well as medical professionals and ski resort workers.