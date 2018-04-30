Guns banned at NRA conference – but only while Trump and Pence attend

A White House official said that Mr Trump is expected to attend the event in Dallas on Friday, with Mr Pence set to speak at the NRA’s leadership forum on the same day.

You don't want to miss this! The 2018 @NRAILA Leadership Forum at #NRAAM will feature a powerful lineup of pro-freedom speakers, including @VP Mike Pence as the keynote. Buy your tickets today! https://t.co/F5uG62eEU0 #NRA #2A pic.twitter.com/9C6umwYFpp — NRA Annual Meetings (@AnnualMeetings) April 28, 2018

The NRA has said on its website that the US Secret Service will be responsible for security when the two politicians are at the event.

Some students and their families from Parkland, the Florida high school where 17 people were killed in February, criticised the NRA on social media for what they said was hypocrisy.