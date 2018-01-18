Gunmen kill two polio workers in Pakistan

The attack took place as hundreds of polio teams were vaccinating children against the crippling disease, police official Naseeb Ullah said.

In a separate attack in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, assailants killed two policemen.

Aggrieved, heartbroken and enraged at the loss of two of our invaluable and brave polio workers in a cowardly attack in Quetta. The culprits behind this atrocity, depriving innocent children of their right to a healthy future, deserve the strictest of reprimand.

Pakistan this week launched a drive against polio across the country.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi condemned the attacks. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for either attack.

Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria are the only three countries in the world where polio is endemic and has not been eliminated.