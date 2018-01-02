News World News

Tuesday 2 January 2018

Gunmen kill 17 worshippers at church service in Nigeria

Gun violence is common in parts of Nigeria's oil-producing Niger Delta region
Gunmen have shot dead at least 17 worshippers at a church service in Nigeria to usher in the new year, officials said.

The chairman of a local community group, Osi Olisa, said the gunmen also shot people on the road before escaping.

No group has claimed the attack in River State, although suspicion has fallen on an armed group believed to be behind kidnappings and killings in the area.

In November, local defence groups and security officials shot dead the group's leader.

Gun violence is common in parts of Nigeria's oil-producing Niger Delta region, where various militant groups take up arms against multinational companies to demand a share of oil proceeds.

