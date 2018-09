Gunmen have attacked a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, killing and wounding several people, Iranian state television says.

The report Saturday described the attackers as “Takifiri gunmen”, a term previously used to describe the Islamic State group.

There was no immediate elaboration.

Press Association