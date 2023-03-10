Gunman who killed six at Kingdom Hall ‘was former Jehovah’s Witness’

A former Jehovah’s Witness went on a killing spree at a hall belonging to the congregation in Hamburg before killing himself after police arrived, Germany officials say.

Six people were killed inside a Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, including an unborn child, police said without clarifying whether the baby’s mother was among the dead.

Eight were hurt, including four seriously.

There was no immediate indication of a possible motive for Thursday night’s attack, which stunned Germany’s second-biggest city, but prosecutors said there was no evidence of a terrorist link.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a former Hamburg mayor, described it as “a brutal act of violence”.

Hamburg’s top security official said officers arrived minutes after receiving the first emergency call at 9.04pm.

A nearby special operations unit reached the site at 9.09pm and was able to separate the gunman from the congregation, Hamburg’s state interior minister Andy Grote said.

“We can assume that they saved many people’s lives this way,” he told reporters during a press conference.

Mr Grote called the shooting “the worst crime that our city has experience recently”.

Officials said the gunman was a 35-year-old German national identified only as Philipp F in line with German privacy rules.

He fired more than 100 rounds during the attack.

Hamburg police chief Ralf Martin Meyer said the man had a weapons licence and legally owned a semi-automatic pistol.

He was previously investigated after authorities received a tip he might not be suitable to bear firearms but was found not to have broken any rules.

Police did not use their own firearms, a police spokesman said.

The head of Germany’s GdP police union in Hamburg, Horst Niens, said he is convinced the swift arrival of a special operations unit “distracted the perpetrator and may have prevented further victims”.

Germany’s gun laws are more restrictive than those in the United States but permissive compared with some European neighbours and shootings are not unheard of.

Last year, an 18-year-old man opened fire in a packed lecture theatre at Heidelberg University, killing one person and wounding three others before killing himself. In January 2020, a man shot dead six people including his parents and wounded two others in southwestern Germany, while a month later, a shooter who posted a racist rant online killed nine people near Frankfurt.

In the most recent shooting involving a site of worship, a far-right extremist tried to force his way into a synagogue in Halle on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day, in October 2019. After failing to gain entry, he shot two people to death nearby.

The German government announced plans last year to crack down on gun ownership by suspected extremists and to tighten background checks. Currently, anyone wanting to acquire a firearm must show that they are suited to do so, including by proving that they require a gun. Reasons can include being part of a sports shooting club or being a hunter.

Asked about a possible political response for the shooting, a spokesman for Germany’s interior ministry, Maximilian Kall, said it is necessary to wait for the investigation to finish before drawing conclusions.

On Friday morning, forensic investigators in protective white suits could be seen outside the Kingdom Hall, a boxy, three-storey building next to a car repair shop, a few miles from Hamburg city centre. As light snow fell, officers placed yellow cones on the ground and windowsills to mark evidence.

David Semonian, a US-based spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses, said in an emailed statement early on Friday that members “worldwide grieve for the victims of this traumatic event”.

“The congregation elders in the local area are providing pastoral care for those affected by the event,” he wrote.

Police spokesman Holger Vehren said officers called to the hall found people with apparent gunshot wounds on the ground floor and then heard a shot from an upper floor, where they found a fatally wounded person who may have been the gunman.

Student Laura Bauch, who lives nearby, said there were around four periods of shooting, German news agency dpa reported.

“There were always several shots in these periods,” she said.

Ms Bauch said she looked out her window and saw a person running upstairs from the ground floor of the hall.

Gregor Miebach, who lives within sight of the building, heard shots and filmed a figure entering the building through a window. In his footage, shots can then be heard from inside. The figure later apparently emerges from the hall, is seen in the courtyard and then fires more shots through a window before the lights in the room go out.

Mr Miebach told German television news agency NonstopNews he heard at least 25 shots. After police arrived, one last shot followed, he said.

His mother, Dorte Miebach, said she was shocked by the shooting. “It’s really 50 metres from our house and many people died,” she said. “This is still incomprehensible. We still haven’t quite come to terms with it.

Jehovah’s Witnesses are part of an international church founded in the United States in the 19th century. It claims a worldwide membership of about 8.7 million, with about 170,000 in Germany