A student gunman opened fire at a Southern California high school, killing one pupil and wounding four other people before he was captured after shooting himself in the head.

Gunman shoots himself after California school attack leaves one dead

The shooting occurred at around 7:30am at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita.

Freshman Rosie Rodriguez said she was walking up the library stairs when she heard noises that “sounded like balloons” popping.

She realised they were gunshots when she saw other students running.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital tweeted that one female patient had died, two males are in critical condition and one male is in a “good condition”.

Officials say the gunman is in a “grave condition” after turning his weapon on himself.

PA Media